BSP rolls out mobile app to give users ‘personalized content’

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) launched last April 14 the “BSP Mobile”, a mobile phone app designed to make BSP and other financial information and services more accessible to Filipinos and investors.

“The BSP Mobile App is our way of staying connected with the public. It allows users to check key rates and public announcements, locate coin deposit machines or BSP offices, file complaints through our chatbot BOB,1 and stay updated with BSP news and advisories,” said BSP deputy governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat who led the launching ceremony at BSP’s head office in Manila.

Developed in-house, BSP Mobile complements the BSP website by offering personalized experience tailored to mobile devices.

The app takes advantage of device-specific capabilities, such as push notifications and location services, to serve its users. Key features include:

The service locator helps users find BSP regional offices;

Real-time push notifications deliver BSP news and advisories directly to users’ devices;

The BSP Online Buddy (BOB) assists consumers on complaints against BSP-supervised institutions; and

The interactive 1000-Piso Polymer Banknote encourages users to explore the design and security features of the banknote.

In her message, BSP managing director Charina B. De Vera-Yap highlighted the app’s user-focused features.

“This new platform aims to enhance your experience and encourage greater interaction with the BSP. Once downloaded, the app can be accessed anytime, even offline, and offers personalization to match your specific needs and interests,” she said.

BSP director Reynaldo Florencio T. Zipagan emphasized the importance of user engagement. “With the official launch of the BSP Mobile app, we look forward to all of us becoming champions, promoting the app, and helping improve it through your valuable feedback,” he said.

Monetary Board members Benjamin E. Diokno, Rosalia V. De Leon, and Jose L. Querubin as well as BSP deputy governors Chuchi G. Fonacier and Mamerto E. Tangonan also attended the ceremony.