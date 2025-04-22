On second attempt, DICT tries to put free Wi-Fi on MRT-3 line

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Monday, April 21, that will bring free Wi-Fi, contactless payments, and other smarter technologies to the MRT-3 line.

This is the second time that the DICT is seeking to put Wi-Fi connectivity to Metro Manila’s busiest train line. It can be recalled that in 2017, the agency first attempted to provide 30-minute free Wi-Fi access. This initiative, however, didn’t last long.

DICT secretary Henry Aguda joined DOTr secretary Vince Dizon and Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 general manager Mike Capati for station inspection and a train ride from MRT North Avenue to Santolan-Annapolis stations.

Aguda and Dizon heard passenger concerns and provided solutions that actually work for the commuting public.

Aguda said the DICT will implement enhanced free Wi-Fi connectivity across all MRT-3 stations, with a long-term goal to expand Internet access even inside the train cars.

“Para good vibes tayong lahat — habang naghihintay ka ng tren na hindi na rin masyadong mahaba, may free Wi-Fi ka na,” Aguda said, underscoring the importance of dependable connectivity not just in availability, but in capacity, during the rush hour commute.

To make this happen, the DICT said it is working closely with major telecommunications providers to ramp up bandwidth and improve coverage in critical transit zones. These upgrades will include in-station fiber networks and enhanced signal infrastructure.

The DICT said initial improvements will be felt by the public within the next month, with faster Internet access for daily commuters in the months to follow.

When asked about expansion plans, Dizon emphasized that this effort is only the beginning: “Lahat-lahat: LRT1, LRT2, MRT3, pero unahin itong MRT3. Tapos kapag nagawa na dito, iro-roll out na natin sa iba.”

The ICT agency said MRT-3 will be the pilot project for a broader digital transformation across the country’s major train lines, with lessons learned there shaping future rollouts.

The DICT and DOTr said they are collaborating on a suite of other innovations which include contactless fare payments via credit/debit cards, e-wallets, or smartphones, and the exploration of AI-powered security screening systems that can speed up safety checks.