Aguda attends CICC meeting with presumptive executive director

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Henry Aguda attended his first Executive Committee (ExeComm) meeting as chair of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) on Monday, April 21.

Together with Aguda during the gathering was DICT assistant secretary Renato “Aboy” Paraiso, who is tipped to be the next executive director of the CICC. Alexander Ramos, the chief of the CICC under the term of former DICT secretary Ivan Uy, was noticeably absent at the meeting.

Under his “Good Vibes sa Internet” agenda, Aguda endorsed a policy statement that targets fake news, cyber scams, and digital threats.

Aguda said the policy statement is just one of several initiatives aimed at building a safer and more trustworthy online environment by eliminating digital threats and protecting Filipinos from online abuse.

“We must create a safer and more responsible cyberspace for every Filipino,” said Aguda. “We can no longer stand idly by as false information erodes the trust that binds our nation.”

The policy statement builds on the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and introduces new measures — such as the formation of a multi-agency task force — to respond swiftly to online falsehoods.

Through “Digital Bayanihan,” the DICT said it will work closely with social media platforms, law enforcement, and civil society to detect and dismantle digital lies before they spread.

Beyond fake news, Aguda also addressed the escalating threat of cyber-terrorism. As part of the ‘Good Vibes sa Internet’ policies, the CICC will issue a Policy Statement on Cyber-Terrorism, advocating for the reclassification of certain cybercrimes as acts of cyber-terrorism.

The move aims to deter malicious actors, recognize cybercrimes as continuing offenses, and strengthen national security and public safety in an increasingly digital landscape.

“Cybercriminals must be held accountable with the full force of the law. We are taking a strong stance to ensure that the digital space is no place for fear, fraud, or extremism,” Aguda said.