Demand for authentic items allows Shopee Mall to post strong growth in 2024

Online shopping site Shopee announced that Shopee Mall has expanded at twice the pace of the overall platform in 2024 as a result of the rising demand for authentic products and trusted brands in the Philippines.

Shopee Mall is a dedicated shopping space on Shopee that features authentic and high-quality products from renowned international and local brands.

In 2024, Shopee Mall saw a 25% increase in high-value buyers, highlighting growing purchasing power and stronger brand engagement.

Moreover, the recent 3.3-3.15 Mega Shopping Sale saw Shopee Mall orders surged by 4.5 times compared to the average day, demonstrating consumers’ robust demand for these brands.

As the Filipino middle class expands and household incomes rise, more consumers are turning to online platforms not just for convenience, but with a growing sense of purpose and discernment in their online purchases.

“We’re seeing a strong shift towards authentic products across all categories,” said Jack Ng, head of commercial at Shopee Philippines. “Filipino shoppers are making more thoughtful choices, with this reflected in their evolving lifestyle choices.”

In beauty and FMCG, demand is shifting toward holistic wellness, with essentials like sun care, skin care, and sports nutrition seeing significant growth.

Notably, local beauty brands such as Shopee Mall Favorites awardees Happy Skin and BLK Cosmetics are outpacing the market by 30%, while premium personal care and makeup brands like MAC have doubled their contribution.

The surge in demand was evident during the recent 3.3-3.15 Mega Shopping Sales, where skincare and makeup emerged as top-selling categories on both Shopee Mall and the overall platform.

Flexible payment options have also been driving consumer demand for higher-value purchases. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services such as SPayLater give more options to manage cash flow, make more thoughtful purchases, and access higher-priced items like electronics through installments. This also benefits brands by expanding their reach and driving increases in average basket size.

Moreover, Filipino consumers are setting higher standards for their online shopping experiences. They increasingly value secure payment options, dependable delivery services, and product authenticity guarantees, which are now significant considerations when choosing online brands.

To sustain this momentum, Shopee said it will continue to strengthen its ecosystem by enhancing the buyer experience and facilitating success for brands.

Key improvements to logistics infrastructure have resulted in 10% faster deliveries, while expanded warehouse coverage in Visayas and Mindanao has improved order fulfillment efficiency.

At the same time, Shopee is also leveraging AI-powered innovations to elevate the user experience by streamlining buyer and seller communications, personalizing product discovery, and improving delivery accuracy, ensuring a seamless, intuitive shopping experience.