First-of-its-kind bootcamp seeks to hone future Pinoy AI leaders

AIFirst, a company that builds AI for businesses and startups, is launching a first-of-its-kind AI Engineering Bootcamp in the Philippines to develop a generation of talent that will shape the country’s AI economy.

Set to begin on May 3, 2025, the program offers 20 full scholarships to aspiring developers, career switchers, and tech professionals looking to break into AI. The program’s top 10 graduates will receive a job offer with a monthly salary of P100,000.

“Everyone’s using AI. Almost no one is building it,” said Carlo Almendral, founder and CEO of AIFirst. “This bootcamp exists to change that.”

The company said that while AI adoption is accelerating globally, the Philippines could fall behind due to a shortage of AI engineering talent. Most professionals today rely on off-the-shelf tools, without the skills to customize or deploy AI tailored to specific business needs, it said.

“We’re not late, we’re early, if we move now,” said Almendral. “AI gives us a chance to leapfrog. But only if we invest in real engineering talent, fast.”

“The talent gap challenge isn’t unique to the Philippines. Almost every country, outside the US and China, is facing this. What sets nations apart now is how quickly they can overcome it. With urgency and a talent strategy, the Philippines has a window to leapfrog not just catch up. We can be one of the fastest movers in Southeast Asia, not just as users of AI, but the builders of it,” added Almendral.

The program goes beyond career development, the company added. A stronger AI talent base will enable local businesses to automate faster, digitize deeper, and compete globally. It also lays the foundation for a more robust startup ecosystem, it added.

“You can’t have an AI economy without AI engineers,” said Almendral. “If we build the talent, everything else follows, innovation, startups, and global competitiveness.”

Traditional education will always be a cornerstone, but AI is moving faster than most systems can adapt. According to Almendral, programs such as the bootcamp are designed to work alongside universities and training institutions, helping fill urgent skill gaps and fast-track practical expertise.

In addition to Almendral, the program is taught by a group of experienced AI professionals who have spent years working on applied systems across finance, telco and enterprise.

Among them are Amber Teng, AI engineer at regional startup Boost Capital and author of The Data Resource; Xy De Mesa, AI engineer at MoneyLion a fintech recently acquired by Nasdaq listed Gen Digital Inc.; Xavier Puspus, director of AI Architecture at Globe; and Nikko Yabut, AI architect at Accenture and AI Research at University of the Philippines (UP).

Applications for program scholars are now open. Ideal candidates will have at least one year of experience using cloud platforms such as Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or Amazon Web Services (AWS), along with strong Python and Git skills. They should also be ready to commit fully, attending all sessions, whether online or at AIFirst’s BGC office.

Program applications can be lodged on www.aifirst.ph/#bootcamp until May 1, 2025. The 20 most promising applicants will be offered a full scholarship.