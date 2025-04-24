Friday, April 25, 2025
Global printer shipments up 3% in Q4 of 2024: IDC

By Newsbytes.PH
An Epson printer

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the global hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market, also known as printer market, experienced a 3.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth, with nearly 22 million units shipped.

This marks the second consecutive quarter of positive YoY growth, as reported by the analyst firm IDC.

The fourth quarter of 2024 showed varied regional outcomes. Five out of nine regional markets recorded positive YoY growth, including Western Europe (10.5%), Asia Pacific (excluding Japan and China) (5.4%), Latin America (29.5%), the Middle East & Africa (4.3%), and Canada (10.6%).

The increases were attributed to improved economic conditions in certain regions and attractive promotions from key vendors, IDC said.

