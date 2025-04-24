Gov’t eyes ‘balanced strategy’ against fake news amid digital evolution

In a sectoral meeting at Malacañang last April 21, Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the urgent need to establish mechanisms to combat misinformation and disinformation in the face of rapidly advancing digital technologies.

The chief acknowledged the complexity of regulating online platforms, noting that any such effort must carefully balance public interest with the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

“I support the campaign against fake news,” Marcos Jr. said, referring to the initiatives of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

“But it’s essential that we are clear on what we’re regulating and how we go about it, without infringing on our people’s fundamental rights.”

DICT secretary Henry Aguda echoed the president’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for a firm national stance against the spread of false information.

He cited the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which recognizes that freedom of expression also comes with responsibilities and may be subject to certain limitations when necessary.

Aguda expressed optimism that the local media industry will support the administration’s efforts, noting that journalists are crucial allies in defending truth in the digital sphere.

PCO secretary Jay C. Ruiz, for his part, assured the president that the agency has already crafted an operational framework designed to identify and monitor websites and online content known for spreading false information.

The PCO is also actively collaborating with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) to accelerate efforts in curbing fake news across multiple platforms.

Marcos Jr. concluded by expressing hope that the government can make meaningful strides in the fight against disinformation.

“This is an ongoing and evolving challenge,” he said. “But one we must face head-on — with clarity, coordination, and care.”