PLDT formally opens AI-ready Vitro Sta. Rosa data center

Local telco PLDT formally inaugurated on Wednesday, April 23, the Vitro Sta. Rosa (VSR), which is said to be the first hyperscale data center in the country jointly developed by PLDT subsidiaries ePLDT and Vitro Inc.

The opening ceremony, attended by PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan and Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., showcased the data center’s 50 megawatts (MW) power capacity.

The VSR is engineered with a robust 11-layer physical security system and constructed to Tier 3 standards, ensuring component redundancies to minimize downtime.

The data center can accommodate at least 5,000 servers and is required to experience less than 1.6 hours of downtime per year, through the help of multiple power sources and efficient cooling.

With these features, PLDT said it aims to provide telecommunications companies, enterprises, and global cloud technology clients with a secure and high-performance environment for data storage.

The VSR is especially notable for its AI capabilities, supported by NVIDIA-powered GPU servers, allowing ePLDT to offer the first GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) in the Philippines, and nearby countries.

This service enables businesses to utilize AI tools without the need for substantial upfront investments, offering quick deployment options across various sectors, including banking, fintech, healthcare, logistics, and government.

Pangilinan emphasized the strategic importance of the VSR, indicating that it would attract foreign investments, foster local technology development, and contribute to economic growth, with plans for future expansion to a capacity of 500 MW.

Marcos Jr., who also toured the facilities, remarked during his speech that “the inauguration of VSR signals the country’s readiness to attract the world’s largest technology companies and showcase our regional competitiveness in the digital space.”

“More than that, this technological development is an investment in the future of every Filipino,” he added.