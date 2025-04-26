Gov’t eyes 10,000 digitally trained employees by 2027

The current administration is targeting to train civil service workers with digital skills as a way to elevating public service delivery for Filipinos.

Speaking at the ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement for the Philippine Civil Service Digital Leadership Program in Malacañan Palace, Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the urgency of modernization.

“This is our opportunity to rethink, innovate, and leverage technology to better serve our people,” Marcos Jr. stated.

The initiative, originating from a June 2023 proposal by the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Digital Infrastructure Sector Lead, has swiftly progressed. The PSAC announced the collaborative effort behind the Memorandum of Agreement on February 14, 2025, culminating in the program’s official launch.

“The initial outcomes of this initiative are now a reality,” the president noted.

The program’s pilot phase saw 30 representatives from the Civil Service Commission (CSC) complete specialized training in Singapore this month. They returned equipped with vital skills in digital leadership, citizen-centric design thinking, and data-driven decision-making, all geared towards modernizing public service.

Looking ahead, Phase 2 aims to train at least 10,000 civil servants between now and 2027. These trained individuals are expected to become key drivers in the digital transformation of the bureaucracy.

Marcos cited the CSC, the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Systems Science, and the PSAC through the Private Sector Jobs and Skills Corp. He also acknowledged the crucial support of partners like the Temasek Foundation, SM Group, and Ayala Group.

“This collaboration brings us closer to achieving our shared vision of a modernized public sector workforce,” Marcos Jr. said.