PH unveils Digital Nomad Visa to lure foreign remote workers

In a move aimed at strengthening the Philippine economy and position the country as a top destination for remote workers, Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed Executive Order No. 86, establishing a legal framework for the issuance of Digital Nomad Visas (DNVs).

The order aims to attract foreign nationals who wish to temporarily live and work remotely from the Philippines.

“The DFA is hereby authorized to issue Digital Nomad Visas (DNVs) to non-immigrant foreigners who desire to enter and/or stay in the country for a temporary period to work remotely using digital technologies, and whose clients or employers are situated outside the Philippines,” Marcos stated in the EO, which was signed on Thursday, April 24.

Digital nomads — professionals who leverage the Internet and mobile technology to work remotely — often travel and live in different countries while maintaining their careers.

With its affordable cost of living, scenic destinations, and growing remote work infrastructure, the Philippines is becoming an increasingly attractive option for this mobile workforce, the government said.

The World Economic Forum ranked the Philippines as the 7th fastest-growing hub for remote work globally in 2023.

Under the new DNV program, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will coordinate with the Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Tourism (DOT), Bureau of Immigration (BI), and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to develop and implement the program effectively.

The DFA is also tasked with maintaining a database of all DNV holders, in full compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

To qualify for a Digital Nomad Visa, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 18 years old

Provide proof of remote work using digital technology

Show sufficient income earned from sources outside the Philippines

Possess a clean criminal record

Have valid health insurance for the duration of the visa

Be a citizen of a country that both offers DNVs to Filipinos and hosts a Philippine Foreign Service Post (FSP)

Not pose a security threat to the Philippines

Not employed within the Philippines

Applicants from countries without a Philippine FSP may apply for a DNV through the nearest nation that hosts one.

Once granted, a Digital Nomad Visa allows the holder to stay in the Philippines for up to one year, with the option to renew for another year. Visa holders may also enjoy multiple entry privileges during the validity of their DNV.

The DFA, in collaboration with the DOJ, DOT, BI, and BIR, is expected to release detailed implementation guidelines within 30 days of the order’s effectivity.