DICT chief: Hackers targeting critical infra will be tagged as terrorists

In line with the government’s directive to protect the nation’s digital infrastructure, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Henry R. Aguda vowed swift and decisive action against hackers targeting the country’s critical infrastructure.

Speaking at the recent Fintech Alliance.PH General Membership Meeting, Aguda said the government will exhaust all of its resources to hold cybercriminals accountable should they attack the country’s banks, hospitals, and government agencies.

“Behind every login is a life, and no one should fear going online. Warning: if you hack our hospitals, our government, our schools, you are not a hacker. You are a terrorist, and we will respond accordingly,” Aguda declared.

Aguda’s remarks drew strong support from the financial technology sector. Lito Villanueva, chairman of Fintech Alliance.PH, affirmed the group’s commitment to fighting digital fraud and ensuring secure, interoperable systems across financial institutions.

The reclassification of cybercrimes as cyberterrorism is part of what Aguda calls “Good Vibes sa Internet” policies, which are aimed at making the Internet a place where truth lives and trolls starve.

He also reiterated DICT’s support for the fintech industry and its role in job creation, with the DICT joining in the Alliance’s goal of generating eight million digital jobs by 2028.

“DICT will be with you every step of the way. Because fintech is not just about transactions — it’s about transformation. And together, we will shape a nation where technology serves, empowers, and uplifts,” the ICT Chief added.