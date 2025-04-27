Sunday, April 27, 2025
PH falls 4 notches in global mobile network rankings

By Newsbytes.PH

Mobile metrics firm Opensignal has released its latest Global Network Excellence Index, which measures mobile network speed and quality around the world.

The data revealed that the Philippines has slipped down the global leaderboard, falling four places to 75th overall. This places the country behind all other analyzed markets within the Asia-Pacific region, except for Laos, Myanmar and Papua New Guinea.

Notably, the Philippines’ ranking for Excellent Consistent Quality also slipped, falling by two places to 87th globally. This metric evaluates how consistently networks support demanding applications such as video streaming, video calls, and gaming, ensuring a seamless user experience.

