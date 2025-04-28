Asus ROG rolls out new gaming peripherals in PH

Taiwanese gaming hardware manufacturer Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) launched its latest lineup of gaming peripherals in the country during an event held last April 22.

The new product range, which includes Oled monitors, headsets, gaming keyboards, and mice, was initially announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January.

Gaming Monitors

The new collection of ROG gaming monitors highlights advanced Oled technology, offering an impressive 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time for blur-free visuals.

Each model is equipped with enhanced cooling capabilities and features a blend of the latest display technologies, including 4th gen QD-Oled, 3rd gen ROG Oled, and Oled Anti-flicker technology, ensuring vibrant colors and rich graphic details.

The lineup includes:

ROG Swift Oled PG32UCDM, 32”, 4K 240Hz, 3rd gen QD-Oled

ROG Swift Oled PG27UCDM, 27”, 4K 240Hz, 4th gen QD-Oled

ROG Swift Oled PG32UCDP, 32”, Dual-Mode Resolution (4K at 240Hz or FHD at 480Hz), 3rd gen ROG WOled

ROG Strix Oled XG27AQDMG, 27” 240Hz, 1440p, Oled Anti-flicker technology

ROG Strix Oled XG27ACDNG, 27” 360Hz, 1440p, QD-Oled Anti-flicker technology

Gaming Keyboard

The new ROG gaming keyboards are engineered for the precision and durability that gamers require, featuring intuitive controls and the swappable ROG NX Mechanical Switches V2 for an enhanced typing experience.

The models in this category include:

ROG Azoth X

ROG Strix Scope II X

Gaming Headset

For a truly immersive gaming experience, the ROG Delta II headset brings tri-mode connectivity, that supports ultra-low latency at a 2.4GHz connection.

Its Integrated DualFlow Audio technology enables gamers to listen to two devices at once, while the 10mm super-wideband boom microphone allows for clear mobile calls.

Gaming Mouse

Tested with professional e-sport players, the ROG Keris II Origin wireless mouse combines ergonomic design and lightweight construction for optimal performance.

It pairs well with the ROG Scabbard II Arctic Gray XXL mouse pad, which features a durable fabric and protective coating, ensuring a smooth and reliable gliding surface.

TUF Gaming X Hatsune Miku

In addition to its main offerings, Asus ROG has partnered with Crypton Future Media to release a unique line of peripherals featuring the popular Vocaloid, Hatsune Miku.

This themed collection includes a wireless mouse, keyboard, headset, and mouse pad, all adorned in the Vocaloid’s signature blue-green and pink colors, while still meeting the performance and durability expectations of serious gamers.

The new Asus ROG peripherals are set to hit the market in the second quarter of 2025.