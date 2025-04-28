Globe’s new CEO lays down strategy for growth

Carl Raymund Cruz, the new president and chief executive officer of Globe Telecom, made his first media appearance as head honcho of the Ayala-owned telco during the company’s first quarterly briefing for 2025.

Cruz, who replaced long-time CEO Ernest Cu, announced impressive financial results and operational advancements in 2024 even as the company aims to enhance its service delivery and connectivity across the nation.

To expand its network coverage, Globe said it has deployed 1,212 new cell towers and upgraded 4,613 mobile sites over the past year.

The expansion includes the installation of 587 new 5G stations, bringing Metro Manila’s 5G coverage to 98.69%, while key cities in the Visayas and Mindanao regions now enjoy 96.95% coverage.

To improve service in underserved areas, Globe said it had installed 600 new cell sites in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs).

Meanwhile, its affiliate companies have continued to contribute significantly. GFiber Prepaid has attracted 260,000 subscribers, while the corporate data segment has reported a 9% growth.

Its financial arm GCash reported that 8 out of 10 Filipinos are actively using the service, which connects over 6 million merchants with customers.

With these developments, the company has reported a gross service revenue of P165 billion and 60.9 million mobile subscribers, reflecting a 2% year-on-year growth.

Going forward, Cruz said Globe will be expanding its presence in the business-to-business (B2B) sector and enhance Globe-At-Home’s fiber and broadband services through AI-driven predictive maintenance aimed at improving reliability and efficiency.

Globe also highlighted plans to enhance customer relationships through an AI-powered relationship manager designed to deliver real-time insights, predictive recommendations, and automated support for personalized interactions.

“We believe in digital inclusion and are committed to broadening Filipinos’ access to technology and financial tools,” said Cruz, a former chief executive of a telco in the Middle East.

“Globe aims to be the largest, most profitable, and most admired telco operator in the country. Backed by purpose, technology, highly-engaged set of people, we are building a progressive and inclusive digital nation,” he added.