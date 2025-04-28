Vertiv opens PH facility to train future data center engineers

Data center solutions provider Vertiv has unveiled its new training facility — the Vertiv Academy — designed to educate and equip both current and aspiring data center engineers in the country with practical skills.

The training academy was officially launched during an event on April 23 at its Mega Tower office in Mandaluyong City.

The Vertiv Academy aims to provide immersive, hands-on training experiences that focus on Vertiv’s diverse product portfolio.

The facility boasts certified technical trainers and follows a standardized curriculum developed by Vertiv’s Global Learning Center of Excellence. This initiative is part of Vertiv’s effort to fostering engineering talent in the region.

Though open to both local and international engineers, the limited space at the academy could accommodate only a select number of participants per session. However, the company said it is currently expanding the facility to improve the academy’s capacity.

There is also a similar training facility in New Zealand, according to Vertiv, which has offices across the Philippines.

Paul Churchill, president and general manager of Vertiv Asia, said the academy reflects its “long-term commitment to developing world-class engineering talent, not just to support our growth but to help shape the future of digital infrastructure across the region.”

At the same time as Vertiv Academy’s launch, the company also introduced its Vertiv Customer Experience Center (CEC). This facility is designed to showcase the company’s technology, allowing customers and partners to engage with Vertiv’s solutions through live demonstrations, guided tours, and consultations.