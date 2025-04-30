Canon PH targets SMEs for new campaign of printer line-up

The local unit of Japanese tech giant Canon has launched a new campaign aimed at boosting productivity for local businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), under the tagline “INKfinite Possibilities.”



Central to this campaign is the Canon Maxify GX series, which offers high-volume printing capabilities with impressive speeds of up to 18 images per minute (IPM).

The series features Auto Duplex Printing, enabling back-to-back printing without manual intervention, and accommodates a variety of media types and sizes.

The Maxify GX series includes a removable maintenance cartridge, allowing users to minimize downtime and reduce maintenance costs. Additionally, the printers boast wireless connectivity, enhancing accessibility for both customers and users.

This series, alongside Canon’s MegaTank 2025 line, comes with a two-year worry-free service support, which is available through over 180 authorized service centers nationwide.

Advancements have also been made with the new GI-76 series of inks. When paired with the Economy Mode of the Maxify GX printers, a single bottle of GI-76 Black Ink can yield up to 9,000 pages, resulting in a cost per page (CPP) of just P0.117. The colored inks can last for up to 21,000 pages, with a CPP of P0.24.

Canon Philippines is also introducing discounts on its premium inks. The GI-71 inks, compatible with PIXMA G1730, G2730, G3730, and G4770 models, are now available at up to 16% off, while the GI-76 Black ink for the Maxify GX series comes with a 44% discount.

In addition to product improvements, Canon Philippines is expanding its marketing initiatives to support SMEs. The company will host nationwide printing workshops and campus tours, while also partnering with local telco PLDT for the Gabay Guro 2025 initiative, aimed at empowering teachers through education, training, and livelihood programs.

To cater to varying user needs, the Maxify Series is being offered in different capacities, with three new Maxify MegaTank Business Printers expected to launch later this year.

The upcoming GX7170, GX6170, and GX5170 models promise laser-like print sharpness, duplex printing capabilities, and can produce up to 21,000 pages per full-color ink set.