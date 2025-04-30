Fujifilm brings instax Wide Evo to PH market

Following its global launch earlier this year, Fujifilm’s popular instant camera brand instax has brought its latest model — the instax Wide Evo — into the Philippine market.

The release builds on the successful debut of the instax mini Evo, bringing a new option for photography enthusiasts.

The instax Wide Evo features a range of creative film effects, easily adjustable using a dial located on the camera’s right side. Users can access various lens effects through a secondary dial on the left, allowing for a versatile shooting experience.

The camera’s wide-angle lens can be switched between a standard view and an expanded wide perspective, enhancing its functionality. Additionally, the lens ring lets users control the intensity of the effects applied to their images.

With the capability to combine various parameters, the Wide Evo offers thousands of different image expressions, allowing users to exercise their unique creativity.

The camera’s tactile adjustments and manual “print crank” evoke a sense of nostalgia, blending the traditional experience of capturing and printing photographs.

As part of its modern functionality, the Wide Evo with a proprietary application that enables users to digitally save their photos and print images taken on other devices, such as smartphones.

The app’s “Discover Feed” feature allows users to browse instax images shared on social media, complete with specific attributes that can be applied to their own photographs.

The official launch event, held at the Glorietta Activity Center, showcased the talents of local professional photographers who demonstrated their skills with the instax Wide Evo. Attendees also participated in workshops, providing them with hands-on experience of the new camera and its capabilities.

The instax Wide Evo is now available for purchase at authorized Fujifilm dealers, with a retail price of P22,599. Photographers may also avail the special instax Wide Brushed Metallic film for an alternative style of printed photos.