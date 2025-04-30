Public policy expert named as new DICT undersecretary

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has formally announced the appointment of lawyer Christina Faye M. Condez-de Sagon as undersecretary where she will concurrently serve as the chief of staff to secretary Henry R. Aguda.

Newsbytes.PH first reported Condez-de Sagon’s impending appointment in a story published on April 3.

Condez-de Sagon is a reputed legal and public policy expert, having worked in the Governance Commission for GOCCs, Philippine Competition Commission, the House of Representatives, and the Senate of the Philippines.

Most recently, she served as assistant vice president for external affairs at Aboitiz InfraCapital, where she led strategic stakeholder engagement efforts for crucial infrastructure projects nationwide.

She also served in the Private Sector Advisory Council – Digital Infrastructure Secretariat, where she played a role in formulating actionable recommendations aligned with the administration’s vision to bridge the country’s digital divide.

“As Chief of Staff, Usec. Faye will be key to driving our priorities with focus, speed, and seamless coordination. Her leadership will be crucial in our efforts to drive a digital-first economy, enhanced cybersecurity, inclusive tech for all, and transparent governance,” said Aguda.

In her role, Condez-de Sagon is expected to help mobilize the DICT’s organizational units in accelerating the implementation of programs and projects.

“It is an honor to serve the country at such a pivotal moment in our digital transformation journey,” said Condez-de Sagon. “I am humbled by the trust placed in me by President Marcos and look forward to working with Secretary Aguda, DICT team, and sectoral partners to advance a secure, inclusive, and transparent digital economy. We will help Sec. Henry in making Digital Bayanihan a reality for all Filipinos.”

Condez-de Sagon completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Bachelor of Laws at the University of the Philippines – Diliman. She also obtained a Master’s Degree in National Security Administration from the National Defense College of the Philippines.