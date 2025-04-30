Social media propels Vietnam as top travel site for Pinoys in 2024

Social media played a huge role in making Vietnam as the top travel destination for Filipinos in 2024, according to the results of the annual study of online platform Klook.

The survey, the “2025 Travel Pulse”, revealed that Vietnam, Taiwan, and Thailand emerged as the most popular destinations among Filipinos (239%, 120%, and 78% growth seen in 2024 versus 2023 respectively).

Michelle Ho, general manager of Klook Philippines, said social media was a major travel inspiration as 89% of Filipinos choose to visit a destination because it was popular on social media (versus 79% regional average).

“This was evident to the platform following a 157% increase in revenue for Vietnam tourism services and products made on Klook after Klook Kreators started posting about their travels to Vietnam,” said Ho, noting that Sapa in Vietnam was particularly popular among Filipinos due to social media posts of travelers and influencers.

Quick content such as photos (67%) and short-form videos (62%) are considered the go-to travel guides for Pinoys followed by long-form videos (48%) and in-depth blog posts (45%) that dive deeper into destination.

“Based on our study, social media has definitely made an impact on the way Filipinos plan their travels, and the motivations that create their itineraries. It’s become a means of digitalization that drives a more intense desire to travel and explore what’s out there,” Ho shared.

While TikTok is only the third most popular application among respondents, the study showed that compared to the regional average, Filipinos are more than two times more likely to engage with TikTok (69%) for travel inspiration. The rankings haven’t changed much as Facebook remains to lead the list (84%), followed by Youtube (73%), and Instagram places last (63%).

Travel Behaviors

The survey also looked into the different travel behaviors and preferences of Filipinos in the past year, specifically Millennials and Gen Zs.

“Overall, we’ve seen Filipinos take more chances on travelling in 2024 and definitely aren’t slowing down in 2025. It’s even reached the extent that Millennials and Gen Zs perceive it to be a therapeutic tool. From being considered a love language last year, to being a form of therapy today, it goes to show that travel continues to evolve in different ways to serve each individual’s unique definition of joy,” said Ho.

The survey found that 98.5% of Filipino respondents have plans to travel domestically as well as nearby locations in the next year, while more than half shared that they plan to travel internationally (56.3%).

Planning ahead is a key part of the Filipino travels as they commonly booked (39%) 1-3 months ahead for flights, and accommodations (36%). Klook also found that only 27% of respondents book experiences in-destination.

Overall, with 65% of respondents booking bundles, Filipinos were found to prefer these the most as compared to the regional average.

Once at their destination, 63% of Filipinos shared that they try out adventurous tours, digital detox, wellness, and meditation retreats (58%), and aligned with the spirit of trying out new things, 57% take on hidden gem adventures, and 54% try out workshops and classes that pique their interest.

The top consideration Filipinos made when booking their travels revolved around vacationing during the perfect weather (37.3% answered). Scheduling around work and school vacations were ranked of equal importance (29.9%) followed by the affordability of the travel options available to them (15.3%).

Travel as a form of therapy

All Filipino respondents (100%) agreed that travel is an effective way to manage stress and their well-being, thus it is considered a “form of therapy”.

Klook found that 78.4% use travel as a getaway for a mental break with 31.6% of them choosing a nature retreat for a creative reset (higher than market average of 15.8%).

Generally speaking, Filipinos are equally strapped between work (58.4%), financial constraints, (57.7%) and time limitations (55.1%), making travel frequency and preferences occasionally inaccessible or unmet.

Interestingly, while 48% of respondents feel entirely recharged after travels, 92.2% of them also experience post-travel blues, so much so that 49.1% immediately start planning out their next trip.

On a regional scale, Klook found that more than half (58.4%) of respondents have sought the help of AI to plan their trips, while 35% are yet to try it out but are interested in trying it. While Gen Z and Millennials are attuned to using AI (64.4%, 51.8%), there’s a small percentage (6.7%) who are not interested in trying it out.

Filipinos book 1-2 night stays at hotels and resorts that offer breakfast and have a pool. In booking these, respondents (45%) secured them less than a month to 3 months ahead of their travel, with activities generally being booked in less than a month in advance. Klook has seen events like marathons and concerts contribute to this increase of hotel bookings.

Klook Philippines also announced statistics showing a 202% growth of Filipinos booking hotels within the Philippines, and 160% increase of inbound tourists booking local hotels (2024 versus 2023).

Overall, the travel app recorded a general increase by 190% of those booking hotel stays on the platform.

Klook has alsos partnered with Hospitality Innovators Inc. (HII) to cater to the growing demand for hotels as well as launch different hotel rooms, experiences, and bundles exclusively available on the Klook platform.

On the Klook platform alone, HII saw a 913.7% growth in bookings in 2024 versus the previous year.