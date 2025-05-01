Canon PH lifts curtains on new Cinema EOS cameras

Canon Philippines has officially launched its latest line of Cinema EOS cameras, catering to both independent creators and established production houses looking to enhance their filmmaking capabilities.

The new line includes three models – the EOS R5 C, EOS C80, and C400 – with each camera designed to meet varying needs within the professional shooting spectrum.

The Canon R5 C

Starting with the EOS R5 C, this camera boasts a 45-megapixel still photography capability and can shoot 8K video at 60 frames per second (FPS).

It also supports 4K video recording at 120FPS, utilizing a 4:2:2 sub-chroma subsampling method, along with HDR support and dual card slots — all neatly packaged in a body similar to the EOS R5 photography camera.

Moving up the range, the EOS C80 stands out with its lightweight design, weighing in at only 1.3 kilograms, making it highly portable and ideal for use with a gimbal system.

The C80 offers 6K recording at 30FPS and 4K recording at 120FPS, featuring a triple-base ISO option of 800, 3200, and 12800. The camera’s design includes multiple terminal ports, enhancing its compatibility with various setups and allowing for remote operation.

The Canon C80

For high-end professional use, the Canon C400 delivers exceptional video quality with capabilities up to 6K at 60FPS and 4K at 120FPS. This model is equipped with a 6K full-frame back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor and features expanded SDI and Ethernet terminals, streamlining live production workflows.

Additionally, it incorporates a 5-axis image stabilization system with optical image stabilization, ensuring smooth, clear video recordings.

Jian Liu, director for consumer information and imaging of Canon Philippines, stated: “our Cinema EOS lineup is a significant upgrade from our previous cameras in both performance and versatility. We’ve engineered these cameras to deliver exceptional image quality and versatility, setting a standard for what filmmakers can expect from their equipment.”

The new Canon Cinema EOS cameras are now available at selected retail outlets and on the Canon website. As of the latest update, the Canon EOS R5 C is priced at P191,998, while the EOS C80 and C400 models are set to arrive later this year.