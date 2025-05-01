DICT taps Google to fight fake news, expand literacy in PH

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it has partnered with Google Philippines to fight fake news and expand digital literacy efforts across the country.

DICT secretary Henry R. Aguda met up with Google Philippines head of public policy and government relations Yves Gonzalez on Wednesday, April 30, to discuss the alliance.

Under this partnership, Google will strengthen AI-powered content detection, enhance human moderation, and tighten enforcement of YouTube Community Guidelines.

Meanwhile, DICT’s Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) will launch a rapid-response channel to flag harmful and unlawful online content — ensuring faster action and greater accountability.

The two parties sealed their commitment through a joint statement, emphasizing their shared duty to protect Filipinos online and uphold digital integrity.

“This partnership reflects a strong model of responsible digital governance and private-sector accountability — a necessary foundation in building a safe, trusted, and inclusive digital Philippines,” the joint statement of DICT and Google read.

“This is a teamwork for truth. Together, we’re building stronger defenses against disinformation and giving every Filipino the tools to thrive in the digital world,” Aguda added.

The partnership also kicks off DigiBayanihan 2.0, a grassroots digital literacy campaign supported by Google Philippines and led by ASSIST.

Aligned with DICT’s flagship Digital Bayanihan agenda, the program will focus on teaching practical digital skills to communities in the Visayas and Mindanao — bringing the benefits of digital knowledge to those who need it most.