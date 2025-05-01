Fintech firm Skyro lends out P11B from 1-M loans in 3 years

Fintech brand Skyro announced that it has disbursed approximately P11 billion across more than one million loans since its launch in 2022, crediting its rapid growth to strategic partnerships with local merchants and financial institutions.

In a span of two years, the fintech company has established a network that includes over 1,500 offline merchants, more than 100 online merchants, and at least 5,000 point of sale (POS) locations. The app also has 2.5 million recorded downloads.

Skyro, which is backed by Singapore based fintech company Breeze Ventures, has secured credit facilities from key financial institutions, including Sterling Bank and PBCom.

It has also partnered with local retailers Abenson, Robinsons Appliances, Emcor, Puregold, and Western Appliances, which contribute to its extensive reach across the country.

Additionally, collaborations with platforms like PalawanPay and 7-Eleven have enhanced accessibility for Filipino customers looking to apply for loans conveniently.

Skyro achieved this milestone through its three main products: the Product Loan, Cash Loan, and Credit Line. App users are able to make purchases with zero downpayment, low rates, and approval within minutes.

To offer more flexibility to its clients, the company has the Skyro Flexi plan, which allows users to adjust their loan payments and due dates with ease through the Skyro app, ensuring adaptability to individual financial needs.

Skyro co-founder and co-CEO Nasim Aliev stated: “Skyro remains committed in providing happiness, hope, and financial support to Filipinos by expanding and strengthening partnerships that align with Skyro’s vision of a more inclusive financial ecosystem in the country.”