Insta360 X5 flagship camera model makes its way to PH

The 360°camera manufacturer, Insta360, has officially unveiled its latest flagship model — the Insta360 X5, which features a larger sensor and cutting-edge AI processing.

The Insta360 X5 can capture 8K, 30FPS, 360° videos with the help of its 1/1.28″ sensors, which improve light capture. The integrated 5nm AI Chip, alongside two Pro Imaging Chips, works to refine the images by eliminating noise, resulting in more vibrant colors and clearer videos.

The proprietary PureVideo mode leverages AI processing to enhance performance in low-light environments. Additionally, the camera’s Active HDR has received an upgrade, now offering 5.7K resolution and 60FPS framerate for smoother and sharper shots, making it ideal for high-contrast settings.

To help users capture critical moments without missing any details, the X5 comes equipped with InstaFrame mode. This feature allows for the simultaneous creation of two video files – one flat video that requires no editing or reframing and a full 360° video that captures everything in the surrounding area.

The accompanying Insta360 app has been upgraded to better suit the needs of X5 users. The application retains popular features while introducing a new Dewarp button, which simplifies the removal of fisheye distortion. It also includes a convenient one-tap Export button to facilitate easy sharing of captured videos.

On the hardware improvement, the X5 includes several upgrades such as a wind guard and an improved audio algorithm designed to minimize wind noise in footage.

With a 2,400mAh battery, the camera can support up to 185 minutes of recording in 5.7K resolution with endurance mode, and it can be charged up to 80% in just 20 minutes.

The design of the X5 ensures versatility and reliability, featuring a magnetic mounting system, FlowState Stabilization, 360° Horizon Lock, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, allowing users to record in a variety of environments.

For added accessibility, the Insta360 X5 offers multiple recording options, including Voice Control 2.0, Gesture Control, pairing with a wireless remote, and a new Twist to Shoot function.

The Insta360 X5 will be available at all Insta360 Official Stores nationwide, Insta Premium Kiosks in Aerophone, and select retailers with various bundles to choose from:

Insta360 X5 Standard Bundle – P32,990 (1x Insta360 X5 unit)

Insta360 X5 Essentials Bundle – P39,390 (1x Insta360 X5 unit, 1x Additional Battery, 1x Utility Fast Charge Case, 1x 114cm Invisible Selfie Stick, 1x Standard Lens Guards, 1x Lens Cap, and 1x Carry Case)

Insta360 X5 Motorcycle Bundle – P37,890 (1x Insta360 X5 unit, 1x Lens Cap, 1x Action Invisible Selfie Stick, and 1x Heavy Duty Clamp)