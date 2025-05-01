REVIEW | realme 14 5G smartphone

Consumer electronics manufacturer realme has unveiled its latest addition to the Number Series of smartphones — the realme 14 5G.

This new model promises to deliver impressive mid-range gaming capabilities at an attractive price point, thanks to a collaboration with chipmaker Qualcomm and Mobile Legends developer Moonton.

The highlight of the realme 14 5G is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, accompanied by an integrated Adreno GPU. This powerful combination allows for multitasking, efficient AI processing, and supports high-performance gaming at 120 frames per second (FPS). With a 12GB RAM, expandable to 14GB, the smartphone aims to cater to demanding users.

The Snapdragon 6 scored 1,100 and 3,090 in single-core and multi-core Geekbench 6 benchmarks, respectively, establishing its position as a solid mid-range option. Additionally, the integrated Adreno GPU achieved a respectable score of 2,919.

Geekbench 6 Single, Multi-Core CPU, and GPU Scores

To address potential overheating during long gaming sessions, the realme 14 5G is equipped with an advanced Vapor Chamber cooling system with a 6050 mm² area designed for optimal heat dissipation.

The device boasts a robust 6,000mAh battery, providing up to 10 hours of continuous gaming, 18 hours of video streaming, or 1.1 days of regular use.

With 45W Supervooc charging, it can reach a full charge in under 90 minutes and features Bypass Charging technology to prevent overheating when gaming while plugged in.

The smartphone features a vibrant 6.67-inch Amoled display, with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400), and peak brightness reaching 2,000 nits for enhanced graphics and responsiveness.

The realme 14 5G in Obsidian Black (left) and Warrior Pink

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP main camera complemented by a 2MP bokeh lens and a 16MP front-facing camera, all enhanced with optical image stabilization (OIS) and robust AI capabilities for vibrant imagery, which includes AI Snap Mode, AI Live Photo, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Motion Deblur, and AI Reflection Remover.

Even with 60 FPS video capabilities, the zooming options is severely limited due to the absence of a telephoto camera.

Designed to withstand the rigors of daily use, the realme 14 5G is housed in an aluminum alloy frame, earning an impressive IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, allowing it to endure harsh conditions.

Additionally, the smartphone features various AI functions, including AI Smart Loop, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and AI Recording Summary.

However, the highlight of its AI functions is the GT Boost, an AI gaming assistant platform that optimizes power tuning, touch sensitivity and response, network connection, and game visuals.

GT Boost Interface

True to its claim of being a gaming smartphone, the realme 14 5G runs popular games quite well. The graphic intensive Genshin Impact performs smoothly even at high graphics.

The same goes for MiHoYo’s latest game, Zenless Zone Zero, at high graphics settings. Being the official gaming phone for the realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) Season 9, Mobile Legends performed well with the Snapdragon 6, at the highest ultra setting.

Genshin Impact on high setting

Genshin Impact gameplay

Zenless Zone Zero on high setting

Zenless Zone Zero gameplay

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang on ultra setting

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang gameplay

The realme 14 5G specifications, available colors, and pricing details are as follows:

Display: 6.67″ 120Hz Display

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Dimension: 163.15mm × 75.65mm × 7.97mm

Weight: 196g

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G, Octa-Core, 4nm

OS: realme UI 6.0

Camera: 50MP AI main camera, 2MP bokeh, and 16MP selfie camera

IP Rating: IP66, IP68, IP69 dust and water resistance

Battery Capacity: 6000mAh, 45W charging

Connectivity: 4G and 5G

Available Colors: Mecha Silver, Storm Titanium, Warrior Pink (Limited Edition)

RAM: 12GB, expandable to 14GB

Storage Capacity: 256GB

Price: P17,999

For budget-conscious gamers, the realme 14T 5G is available at a lower price of P14,999, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, although with the mere price difference of P3,000 may lead many to opt for the superior Snapdragon processor in the realme 14 5G.

Additionally, buyers can take advantage of a 0% installment plan for 12 months on the realme 14T 5G and 18 months on the realme 14 5G with major credit cards or Home Credit.

Purchases made from April 29 to May 11 at any realme Concept Store will include the TechLife Headphones G1, valued at P2,199, for free while supplies last.

Special offers from TikTok Shop until May 4 will also feature discounted prices and Mobile Legends diamonds, with the realme 14 5G available for P14,299 including 800 diamonds, and the realme 14T 5G for P11,899 including 500 diamonds.