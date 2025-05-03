DICT orders standards-based ICT planning across gov’t bureaucracy

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has issued what it said is a landmark policy mandating all government agencies to adopt a unified, standards-based approach to ICT planning through their Information Systems Strategic Plans (ISSPs).

Formalized through Department Circular No. HRA-001 s. 2025, titled “Adoption of a Standards-Based Approach to Information Systems Strategic Plan (ISSP) Compliance”, the directive compels national government agencies, government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs), state universities and colleges (SUCs), and other covered entities to align their ICT strategies with national priorities using a centralized and quality-assured planning framework.

The DICT said the policy aims to eliminate duplication, boost digital readiness, and ensure that every ICT investment translates to meaningful, citizen-centered public service.

“Digital transformation must always begin and end with the people we serve,” said DICT secretary Henry R. Aguda. “This standards-based approach ensures that every ICT project in government is designed not for complexity, but for simplicity, efficiency, and the empowerment of every Filipino citizen.”

Under the new policy, all covered government entities must incorporate the standard ISSP template approved by the DICT and the MITHI Steering Committee, ensure compliance with minimum quality standards for ISSPs, and submit their ISSPs directly to the MITHI Steering Committee Secretariat.

The policy is anchored in Republic Act No. 10844 or the DICT Act of 2015, the General Appropriations Act of 2025, and related joint memoranda. It seeks to enhance the efficiency, accountability, and coherence of government ICT investments, as well as support long-term planning and digital readiness across agencies, the DICT said.

“By setting a foundation of shared standards and clear requirements, this policy paves the way for a more coordinated approach, ensuring that government agencies plan smarter, invest better, and deliver faster,” the agency said.

The full suite of ISSP standards and related tools that will support the transition are set to be made available soon, the DICT added.

With clearer direction and shared benchmarks, public service through technology becomes not just possible, but consistently achievable—for every agency, and for every Filipino who depends on it. #