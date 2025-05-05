Marcos Jr. vows PH-wide Internet access by year-end, including remote areas

With the ongoing expansion of the country’s digital infrastructure, Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has assured the public that reliable Internet access will reach all areas of the country, including remote islands and mountainous regions, by the end of this year.

“This year, even the areas that previously couldn’t be connected to the Internet will finally be reached,” Marcos announced during a speech in Batangas City on Saturday, May 3.

The chief executive emphasized that achieving universal digital connectivity is a key goal of his administration and a commitment he intends to fulfill before the end of his term.

“My goal is that by the time I leave office, every Filipino — whether in a distant island or on top of a mountain — will have access to the Internet. It is essential,” he said.

Marcos Jr. explained that the nationwide Internet rollout is part of a broader initiative aimed at bringing development and progress to every corner of the country. He highlighted that this effort is just one of many programs being implemented under his administration’s vision for inclusive growth.

He also credited the success of these initiatives to the collaboration with local government units, private stakeholders, and other partners, thanking them for their vital contributions.