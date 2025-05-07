Jollibee offers in-game rewards for value meal purchases

Filipino fast food giant Jollibee has teamed up with digital gaming payment solutions provider UniPin to unveil a new offering – the GameJoy Combo.

The collaboration combines popular Jollibee meal items with a unique GameJoy Credits Mystery card, giving gamers an enticing way to enjoy their favorite foods while also earning in-game rewards.

Each GameJoy Credits Mystery card comes with a special Serial and PIN number, allowing users to redeem GameJoy credits on UniPin’s website.

These credits can then be converted into in-game currency for over 130 partner games, which include popular titles like “Call of Duty: Mobile,” “Eggy Party,” and “MU Origin 3.”

The GameJoy Combos are available in three budget-friendly offerings:

Yumburger GameJoy Combo – with 1 Yumburger, 1 Regular Peach Mango Pie, and 1 Regular Drink (P109)

Cheesy Yumburger / Crunchy Chicken Sandwich / Jolly Hotdog GameJoy Combo – with 1 Cheesy Yumburger, Crunchy Chicken Sandwich, or Jolly Hotdog, 1 Regular Peach Mango Pie, and 1 Regular Drink (P127)

GameJoy Group Combo – with 2 Yumburgers, 2 Crunchy Chicken Sandwiches, 4 Regular Peach Mango Pies, and 4 Regular Drinks (P472)

Each combo includes one GameJoy Credits Mystery Card, while the Group Combo offers four cards. The GameJoy Combos are available for Dine-In, Take-Out, Drive-Thru, and Delivery from May 6 until August 15.

The mystery cards hold random amounts of GameJoy Credits, ranging from 10 to 200 credits, which can be redeemed until October 31, 2023.

“Gaming is a huge part of today’s generation, and we’re thrilled to provide our customers and all types of gamers a more joyful experience – with our GameJoy Combos you can now enjoy your favorite Jollibee meals while gaining rewards to use in your favorite games,” said Dorothy Ching, vice president and head of marketing at Jollibee Philippines.