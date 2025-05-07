SC unveils online data hub to streamline reporting of trial courts

The Supreme Court (SC) has launched the Court Management Office (CMO) Data Hub, a centralized online platform to simplify and expedite the submission of reports by trial courts to the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) – Court Management Office (CMO).

Chief justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, senior associate justice Marvic Leonen, and associate justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa led the launch last April 28 at the SC Session Hall in Manila.

Currently, more than 2,700 trial courts are required to submit at least 23 types of reports to the CMO, including the Monthly Report of Cases, reports on criminal cases using the Continuous Trial Monitoring System, and Small Claims reports.

The CMO Data Hub allows judges and court personnel to directly encode and submit data online, eliminating the need for manual extraction and re-encoding by CMO staff.

The platform also enables real-time tracking of compliance status by both the courts and the CMO. It consolidates submissions and captures key data such as court profiles and case aging – information that will aid the SC in crafting data-driven policies and identifying systemic trends.

In addition to streamlining submission, the SC said the CMO Data Hub significantly reduces processing time and minimizes the risks of redundancies, double entries, delays, and data inaccuracies.

Senior associate justice Leonen, chairperson of the SC Committee on Computerization and Library, emphasized the value of technology in improving judicial administration.

“[T]his will be the wave of the future, a lean and mean administration, no redundancy,” Leonen said.

He underscored that greater efficiency in reporting allows judges to focus more on adjudication, complementing the decentralization of administrative tasks through the Office of the Regional Court Manager and ongoing digital reforms.

Caguioa, chairperson of the Committee on First- and Second-Level Courts’ Performance Evaluation, encouraged courts to build their capacities to meet Data Hub’s requirements. He emphasized that the system would ultimately lead to better court management and operations.

Following the launch, the CMO, led by its chief, Marilou Marzan-Anigan, will conduct a comprehensive training program for select pilot courts. The system will then be rolled out across all judicial regions, with full implementation targeted by year-end.

The platform was developed by the SC Management Information Systems Office (MISO) led by deputy clerk of court and chief technology officer Jed Sherwin G. Uy, in close coordination with the CMO.

The launch also served as an orientation session for select judges and court personnel from the following courts: Branch 123, Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC), Las Piñas City; Branch 93, MeTC, Marikina City; Branch 122, Regional Trial Court (RTC), Caloocan City; Branch 172, RTC, Valenzuela City; Branch 206, RTC, Muntinlupa City; Branch 258, RTC, Parañaque City; Branch 288, RTC, Navotas City; Branch 290, RTC, Malabon City; and Branch 14, Family Court, San Juan City.