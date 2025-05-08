Concentrix taps Tendo to provide digital financial services for workers

Tendo by Tonik, a provider of digital-powered financial wellness solutions, has announced the availability of its services to Concentrix, the Philippines’ largest private employer with over 100,000 team members.

The initiative provides access to Tendo’s tools — ranging from flexible salary-deducted loans to budget coaching and high-yield savings — for Concentrix employees.

Tendo reinforces its standing as a trusted resource for large-scale organizations, already working with over 180 employers nationwide, serving hundreds of thousands of workers.

Tendo’s digital-first platform also supports the following efforts:

Employee Engagement and Retention: Tendo’s financial wellness programs and access to easy, responsible credit and savings tools help boost employees’ day-to-day financial confidence.

Talent Acquisition: Offering such a facility makes an employer’s overall offerings more attractive.

Loan Operations: Tendo’s technology eases overall loan processing and lending for a modern workforce.

As an affiliate of Tonik Digital Bank, Tendo leverages robust underwriting models and AI-driven risk management to deliver sustainable lending margins.

Concentrix’s vast workforce supports Tonik’s accelerated user growth and revenue potential, further underscoring Tonik’s clear path to profitability in the most under-penetrated consumer finance market in Southeast Asia.

“We believe that empowered employees are the foundation of any successful business,” said Kacper Marcinkowski, CEO of Tendo by Tonik.

“Making this available for Concentrix ensures thousands more people can easily access financial tools designed to reduce stress, encourage savings, and strengthen overall workplace engagement.”

“At Concentrix, we focus on holistic wellbeing for our game-changers and that includes their financial stability,” said Hazel Banas, VP for People Solutions at Concentrix Philippines.

“The availability of Tendo’s services supports our efforts to enable various means for our game-changers to manage their financial needs in a secure and responsible way,” she concluded.