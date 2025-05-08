DICT to roll out amnesty program for colorum couriers

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Thursday, May 8, that it is set to launch an amnesty program for unregistered couriers or what it calls Private Express and/or Messengerial Delivery Service (Pemedes) operators.

The program encourages unauthorized operators to register legally and join a professionalized delivery ecosystem in the country, the agency said.

According to DICT secretary Henry R. Aguda, the initiative is rooted in the government’s effort to safeguard and empower the country’s gig workers within a fast-growing, digital-first economy.

“We want to protect our people, not penalize them. This amnesty is about recognition, reliability, and rebuilding public trust. Tulungan niyo kaming gawing mas makatao at makabuluhan ang prosesong ito,” Aguda said.

As of April 30, 2025, regulatory reviews conducted by the DICT have flagged 200 suspected colorum delivery operators.

These operations, while vital to communities and businesses, function outside the scope of national regulation — posing risks to consumers, enabling unfair competition, and limiting the growth potential of the sector, the DICT said.

Pemedes refers to individuals or entities engaged in the express and/or messengerial delivery of written messages, parcels, and mail matter. This includes riders on motorcycles, bikers, van operators, foot messengers, and even app-based delivery providers.

Under Presidential Decree 240, no such firm may operate in the country without securing an Authority to Operate (ATO) issued by the government. This authority now falls under the regulatory oversight of the DICT through Republic Act 7354 and Republic Act 10844.

Through the amnesty program, the DICT said unregistered Pemedes operators can regularize their operations without retroactive penalties.

“Registering with the DICT will allow them to enjoy benefits such as legal recognition, access to government-led training programs, enhanced market credibility, participation in government initiatives, and improved operational efficiency through best practices and technological tools provided by the DICT,” the agency said.

The program will unfold in three phases, starting with nationwide consultations and sentiment gathering this year. Following that, a digital registration portal and information campaign will be launched, with formal implementation beginning later this year and running into early next year.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, they kept goods moving when the world stood still,” Aguda said. “Now it’s our turn to deliver — by giving them legitimacy, support, and the recognition they’ve long deserved.”