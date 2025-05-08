Radenta signs AI pact with San Sebastian College

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, recently signed an agreement with San Sebastian College-Recoletos Manila for the integration of artificial intelligence solutions within the school’s educational environment.

The project, titled “AI Integration for Enhanced Learning”, aims to accomplish the following objectives:

Enhance student learning outcomes through personalized learning experiences;

Improve teacher effectiveness through AI-powered tools and insights;

Foster a data-driven decision-making culture within the institution;

Prepare students for the future by integrating AI literacy into the curriculum; and

Streamline administrative tasks and optimize resource allocation.

The engagement requires Radenta to come up with an Assessment of Readiness to include a comprehensive evaluation of San Sebastian’s current technological infrastructure including:

Hardware, software, network capabilities, and data management;

Analysis of the school’s existing data landscape to identify available data sources, data quality, and potential for AI-driven insights;

Evaluation of the school’s current pedagogical approaches and identify areas where AI can be effectively integrated to enhance teaching and learning;

Identify gaps for improvement in infrastructure; and

Data management and educational practices to support successful AI adoption.

A detailed report with specific recommendations will then be made available to the school.

The next step is AI integration in Pedagogical Operations to cover two areas.

First is Adaptive Learning Tools that utilizes AI to personalize student learning experiences; customize said learning tools to align with the school’s curriculum and learning objectives; provide learning and support to teachers on effectively utilizing adaptive learning platforms; and monitor and adjust as needed for optimization.

The second is AI-Driven Insights for Teachers. Here, Radenta implements AI-powered analytic tools that provide teachers with insights into student performance, learning patterns, and areas where students may be struggling; train teachers on interpreting AI-driven insights to support curriculum planning and student assessment; develop reports and dashboards that communicate actionable information to teachers; and facilitate feedback sessions with teachers to know if the AI-driven insights are meeting expectations.

AI Integration in Administrative Operations covers the exploration and implementation of AI-powered solutions to automate attendance tracking, scheduling, and report generation. Included too is the provision of administrative staff training.

The last phase of the initiative is AI Literacy and Curriculum Integration. At this stage, Radenta will develop and implement age-appropriate AI literacy programs for students; explore opportunities to integrate AI concepts into existing curriculum subjects; and assist teachers in incorporating AI concepts into teaching.

According to Lozano, “We want San Sebastian Recoletos Manila to be the first or one of the first artificial intelligence-ready-schools. There is a fear that artificial intelligence will replace people. What I say is, artificial intelligence will never replace people, but people using artificial intelligence will replace people not using artificial intelligence.”

