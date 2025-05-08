Toyota PH car rental unit partners with JoyRide

Toyota RentaCar, Toyota Motor Philippines’ official car rental service, has partnered with ride-hailing app JoyRide to offer travelers convenient long-term car rental solutions.

The collaboration allows customers to book extended rentals for multi-day getaways or multi-stop adventures — all within the JoyRide mobile app.

Managed by Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines (TMSPH), Toyota RentaCar provides a wide selection of vehicles — from sedans to SUVs and vans — available to be self-driven or chauffeur-driven.

The service will initially launch in Metro Manila.

Customers can choose rental durations ranging from as short as 10 hours to as long as three years, depending on their specific travel and mobility requirements.

Through the partnership between TMSPH and Joyride PH Corporation, customers can now book Toyota RentaCar services directly through the JoyRide rapp.

Travelers arriving at NAIA terminals — or other designated pickup locations across Metro Manila — can reserve vehicles for longer durations.

“The service is especially advantageous for passengers based outside Metro Manila, those with multiple planned destinations, or anyone seeking a more personalized and flexible travel experience,” Toyota Philippines said in a statement.

To avail of the service, users simply need to download the JoyRide app and select the car rental feature. First-time renters will be required to register on the Toyota RentaCar website.

Payments can be made through various channels, including e-wallets, credit or debit cards via the rapp, or directly at Toyota RentaCar branches using cash or card options.