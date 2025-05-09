Ateneo de Naga opens tech incubator for Internet of Things

The Ateneo de Naga University (ADNU) inaugurated last April 10 its Technology Business Incubator (TBI) dubbed “Maximizing Alliances for a Greater Innovative Society” (MAGIS).

The facility, which was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), aims to support Naga City’s goal of becoming an intelligent urban center by 2030 by assisting local startups in creating proactive Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

MAGIS TBI is supported with a P14-million funding from the DOST’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD) and P3.8 million from ADNU through the Higher Education Institution Readiness for Innovation and Technopreneurship (HEIRIT) Program.

“As one of the government agencies to lead the implementation of Republic Act No. 11337, or the Innovative Startup Act, the DOST’s aim is always to create a conducive environment for our startups. We ensure that support for startups extends beyond Metro Manila, establishing innovation hubs in regions like Bicol through initiatives like the HEIRIT Program of the DOST-PCIEERD,” said DOST secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.

The TBI is helping diverse startups develop IoT solutions to enhance efficiency and automation for the local government unit (LGU), academic institutions, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Naga City.

To prepare startups for commercialization, ADNU has initiated pre-incubation sessions and has co-organized summits, bootcamps, and hackathons. It recently hosted 10 startup teams for market potential validation.

Among the developed IoT technologies are SmartWater and Robiot, which digitalize water infrastructure and management. Another startup, Ledtronix, created a remote-controlled smart display system, while Greentech monitors soil, weather, and crop health, offering farmers real-time data for precise farming.

To boost the startup ecosystem in Naga City, ADNU has already established partnerships with 25 government and private organizations.

“We have initiated this TBI with a strong commitment to advancing regional development and aligning with Naga City’s vision of becoming an intelligent and innovative city by 2030. We aim to make significant progress toward this goal over the next five years,” said Ryan Alvin O. Mercado, assistant professor & TBI Manager at ADNU.

Photo shows officials from the DOST-PCIEERD and Ateneo de Naga University during the launch of the new TBI facility

DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico C. Paringit said his agency is optimistic that the facility will cultivate a culture of innovation through robust collaboration between industry and academia.

“This will facilitate the emergence of technology-oriented and innovation-centric enterprises to enhance our economy,” Paringit said, highlighting the significance of the council’s HEIRIT Program in regional advancement.

Over the years, the PCIEERD TBI network, composed of 59 TBIs, has incubated 1,691 startups and has been able to generate P1 billion in revenues.

In the Bicol Region, DOST-PCIEERD also funds two more TBIs located at Bicol University and Camarines Sur Polytechnic College, and two startups Agrabah and Muramart.