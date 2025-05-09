IPOPHL issues new rules to give ‘well-known’ marks added protection

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has released the Rules and Regulations and Creation of the Register to help prestigious brands grow with broader levels of protection and increased valuation.

In her welcoming remarks delivered during the formal launch of the rules last Monday, May 5, IPOPHL director-general Brigitte M. da Costa-Villaluz said the establishment of the register of well-known marks “is set as a system of economic and social transformation.”

“But more importantly, it is a system of respect for IP rights and also a source of pride. That both Filipinos and international players will have pride in the trademark and trade name they create. And we use these to drive the economy,” da Costa-Villaluz added.

The IPOPHL chief added that the registry can help protect IP against misuse and infringement.

“Counterfeiting adversely impacts both domestic and international trade revenues. Indeed, all our laws, memoranda and precedent cases, are meant to create an economic environment to encourage not just foreign investment, but a fair system of economic cooperation,” da Costa-Villaluz added.

During the open forum, which gave stakeholders the opportunity to seek clarifications, deputy director general Nathaniel S. Arevalo elaborated on the benefits of being declared a well-known mark.

“With the introduction of the Well-Known Marks Registration Rules and Regulations, we are charting a new course in IP protection, enhancing commercial value, boosting consumer trust and increasing market share — thus attracting licensing opportunities and safeguarding the brand from dilution, tarnishment, and unfair competition, ensuring long-term legal and commercial advantages,” Arevalo said.

Under IPOPHL’s Rules and Regulations for the Declaration and Creation of the Register of Well-Known Marks, a well-known mark is any mark declared by IPOPHL or any competent court to be “well-known.” The determination is based on the mandatory criteria under Republic Act 8293 or the IP Code of 1997.

A well-known mark under the new rules is granted a ten-year protection period from the official declaration, which is renewable every ten years, provided that the registrant can prove continuous use in commerce within one year from the fifth anniversary of the declaration and upon each renewal.

Spearheaded by the Bureau of Trademarks (BOT), the launch of the rules and regulations underscores a collaborative effort between IPOPHL and brands to protect and promote the vibrant landscape for both local and global enterprises.

During the ceremonial launch, IPOPHL also welcomed its first filer, Jollibee Foods Corporation.

“The designation of Jollibee marks as well-known marks will affirm our flagship brand’s strength built through our team’s dedication and the support of our business partners and customers. This designation will enhance broader protection and strengthen our global expansion, backed by strong brand equity, superior tasting products, and a passionate team committed to sharing the joy of Jollibee around the world,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, global president and chief executive officer of the Jollibee Group.

Jollibee’s representative, Quisumbing Torres law firm, also cited IPOPHL’s BOT for fortifying its international commitment to protect and enforce well-known marks.

“The new procedure demonstrates that the Philippine trademark regime is dynamic, relevant, and responsive to the call of the times. We are optimistic that this approach will allow more brand owners to realize the full potential of their trademarks locally and now, globally,” said Divina Pastora V. Illas-Panganiban, partner at Quisumbing Torres and head of its IP Data and Technology Practice Group.