PH online betting firm expands to Singapore, Brazil

DigiPlus Interactive, the leading operator of online betting in the country, has taken a step in its international growth strategy with the creation of DigiPlus Global Pte. Ltd. in Singapore.

The company also announced that it is on track to launch operations in Brazil by the fourth quarter of 2025.

DigiPlus Global Pte. Ltd. Singapore will function as the company’s international headquarters. Its role will center on driving strategic partnerships, attracting global talent, and providing regional corporate support.

Formally registered under Singapore’s classification for head and regional offices, DigiPlus Global will serve as the company’s centralized administrative and management hub. In compliance with Singapore’s regulatory framework, the new entity will not operate any gaming platforms within the country.

“This is not just an expansion; it’s a foundational step in our growth strategy,” said Eusebio Tanco, chairman of DigiPlus Interactive. “Establishing our international base in Singapore — one of the world’s most dynamic business environments — accelerates our transformation into a globally recognized leader in digital entertainment.”

The move positions the company to leverage global expertise, foster cross-border collaboration, and forge strategic relationships across key international markets.

Following the appointment of a country manager in Brazil in March, DigiPlus has also begun building a local team to drive growth and ensure strong market relevance in South American country.

“Our first-quarter performance shows that we are building not just for scale, but for long-term value creation. We continuously invest in technology, talent, and trust – which sets us apart,” said Tanco.

In the first quarter of 2025, DigiPlus recorded a P4.2 billion net income, up 110% year-on-year, driven by strong performance from its flagship platforms — BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone — and new game offerings.

During the first quarter, DigiPlus said two industry-first responsible gaming initiatives were launched:

Self-regulation tools embedded in all DigiPlus platforms, allowing users to set time limits, cap losses, and access support resources.

The Pusta de Peligro campaign, a bold public awareness initiative highlighting the importance of responsible gaming.

“These initiatives cement our leadership in responsible digital entertainment — not just in compliance, but in culture,” Tanco added.