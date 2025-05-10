AI-powered real estate app for PH market debuts

Property technology startup NoneAway has launched its AI Concierge, which is said to be the first AI-powered real estate concierge app in the Philippines designed to serve property buyers, owners, brokers, and global investors.

With intelligent tools for search, sales, post-sale services, and property care, the platform offers a seamless experience— from discovery to key turnover— for both local and international users.

NoneAway currently hosts over P40 billion worth of verified listings and operates the largest verified broker and property database in the country.

Every user — whether buyer, owner, or broker — is verified through AI-powered electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC), ensuring that the platform remains secure, safe, and trustworthy.

Unlike traditional sites with duplicates and dead listings, NoneAway guarantees authenticity— no middlemen, no “one-aways,” just verified property owners and licensed brokers.

At the core of the experience is NoneAway’s AI Concierge — a smart, always-on assistant that simplifies property search and management. It delivers curated matches based on each user’s preferences, submitted via voice, text, or visual input.

Users can also instantly engage with the concierge to explore listings, schedule viewings, and receive follow-ups.

The platform supports residential, commercial, land, primary, and secondary properties — making it a one-stop hub for all real estate needs.

Direct chat allows buyers, sellers, and brokers to connect securely without sharing personal contact details, thanks to in-app messaging with PIN protection and anti-screenshot features.

For brokers, the app offers streamlined tools to upload and share listings efficiently, surface buyer intent, and accelerate deal flow. Whether managing leads, scheduling site visits, or coordinating post-sale services like turnover or maintenance, NoneAway makes every step simpler.

“Our mission is to modernize and humanize real estate through intelligent tools and verified connections,” said Crystal Lee Gonzalez, CEO and founder of NoneAway.

“This launch is for the multitasking mom in Manila, the returning OFW investing in property, the luxury buyer overseas, and the owners managing from afar. We’re giving them a concierge that works 24/7— so they don’t have to.”