Comelec, CICC launch ‘war room’ against poll threats

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), through the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) have joined forces to launch a first-of-its-kind 24/7 Threat Monitoring Center.

The facility is a real-time digital command post designed to “detect, disrupt, and dismantle” online misinformation and disinformation for the May 12 mid-term elections

Spearheaded by the CICC and Comelec’s Task Force Katotohanan, Katapatan, at Katarungan sa Halalan (Task Force KKK sa Halalan), the Threat Monitoring Center was operationalized in just two days, according to DICT assistant secretary Renato A. Paraiso.

Comelec chairman George Garcia said that the center will help in resolving the massive wave of misinformation that floods cyberspace in the critical days leading up to the 2025 midterm polls.

“Talagang massive po ang misinformation gamit lang ‘yung mga isang salita at pagkatapos ‘yung mga kone-konektang mga information sa Internet [at] sa social media na gano’n, makikita po lahat ng mga kababayan po natin,” Garcia said.

From fake claims like “No National ID, No Vote” to AI-generated deepfake videos, the digital war room is built to protect the integrity of the elections, the DICT said.

“Using cutting-edge forensics, rapid-response coordination, and real-time surveillance, representatives from government agencies, law enforcement units, fact-checkers, tech platforms, and civil society organizations will work side-by-side in this digital war room,” the agency said.

“The stakes are high, and the message is clear,” said Paraiso. “When disinformation wins, democracy loses. That’s why we cannot — and will not — let falsehoods go unchecked.”