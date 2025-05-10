DICT wants faster takedown of fake news, disinformation on Facebook

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC) have called on Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — to act more swiftly against online disinformation, fake accounts, and coordinated inauthentic behavior, even beyond the May 12 national and local elections.

In a coordination meeting last May 2, DICT secretary Henry R. Aguda, assistant secretary Renato “Aboy” A. Paraiso, and CICC director Rojun V. Hosillos met with Genixon David, Meta’s representative for regional engagement.

The dialogue centered on strengthening existing enforcement mechanisms and improving response timelines.

“We’ve seen progress, and now, we’re working together to strengthen what’s already in place, with an emphasis on faster, more responsive action,” said Paraiso.

Meta shared updates on recent enforcement actions, noting that thousands of fake accounts and pages, with some originating outside the country, have been taken down for coordinated inauthentic behavior and disinformation. DICT officials welcomed these developments, calling them “a step in the right direction.”

Still, Paraiso highlighted that delays in takedown response in some cases have caused public confusion and harm. “Speed matters, especially when misinformation can undermine institutions or disrupt elections,” he said.

Aguda backed Paraiso’s pronouncements and further underscored Meta’s responsibility in the process. “Meta has a duty to ensure its platforms are not used to undermine democracy. Slow response times are not acceptable, especially during an election period,” he said.

The ICT chief emphasized the importance of local understanding in content moderation.

“Filipino content carries cultural nuance — humor, sarcasm, regional dialects. Without deeper engagement from Meta’s moderation teams, critical context is missed, and legitimate content may be wrongly removed or harmful content can slip through,” Aguda said. “They need to invest in localized moderation and clear escalation channels.”

The DICT noted that other major platforms operating in the Philippines have adopted 24- to 48-hour review and takedown protocols, paired with dedicated communication lines during crisis periods. In response, Meta affirmed that it is reviewing its coordination structure.

Paraiso emphasized in the meeting: “This is not about pointing fingers — it’s about protecting the public and ensuring no one is left vulnerable to false narratives. We appreciate Meta’s willingness to engage in this dialogue. The next step is faster, more consistent implementation.”

Both parties expressed optimism about continuing their collaboration. Meta is expected to follow up with its global policy teams and explore ways to improve local responsiveness.

“We’re aligned on the goals,” said Aguda. “But we expect Meta to step up — quickly, clearly, and consistently. The safety of Filipinos in the digital space depends on it.”