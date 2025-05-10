PSA, GCash team up for expanded National ID registration

To simplify identity verification and broaden financial inclusion for Filipinos, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and GCash have partnered to make National ID registration and financial services more seamless and accessible, especially in underserved communities.

Through a co-location agreement, individuals can now register for their National ID and open a fully verified GCash account at any of the PhilSys-On-Wheels locations, creating the “one-stop shop” experience for Filipinos.

This accelerates onboarding and provides instant access to essential financial tools like savings, fair credit, insurance, and digital payments.

This co-location of services streamlines the process and removes long-standing barriers to participation in the digital financial ecosystem, such as identity verification, which is one of the biggest challenges in financial inclusion.

“This co-location initiative with PSA aligns with our shared goal of extending financial inclusion to underserved communities by providing a venue to register for a National ID and open a GCash account at the same time,” said president and CEO of G-Xchange, the mobile wallet operator of GCash, Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr.

“Together, through Philsys-On-Wheels and KYC On-The-Go, we are bringing digital financial solutions closer to underserved communities that face significant barriers in accessing formal financial services,” he added.

Reyes emphasized that over 56% of GCash users already use their National ID as a primary verification document, which is a testament to the growing adoption of digital identity among Filipinos.

Through PhilSys-On-Wheels, individuals can register for their National ID and open a fully verified GCash account in one visit.

“This Memorandum of Agreement is more than a formal document — it is a clear demonstration of how collaboration between the government and the private sector can generate meaningful impact,” said national statistician undersecretary Dennis Mapa.

“By aligning our strengths, we are creating solutions that respond to the needs of Filipinos, particularly those in remote and underserved communities.”

Mapa noted that PSA has opened satellite registration sites in malls adjacent to its offices across the country. Mobile and maritime deployment will enable deeper penetration into far-flung communities where GCash also aims to serve.

“GCash not only helps bring cashless options to more of our outlets but also increases awareness and access to financial services in places where people need them most,” Mapa added.