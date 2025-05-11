Accenture releases report on impact of AI across industries, opens facility in PH

Professional IT services provider Accenture has released its annual research study “Tech Vision 2025”, which outlines how AI-powered autonomy is reshaping industries across the digital landscape.

The report revealed four key areas where AI is making a significant impact. Notably, the emergence of AI-assisted software development and AI agents is facilitating the creation of intention-based frameworks and agentic systems.

According to Accenture, this development leads to multi-agent platforms that feature AI agents exhibiting enhanced competence and adaptability, allowing for tailored solutions that meet specific functional requirements. To aid this evolution, Accenture has rolled out pre-built industry agents and workflows, streamlining the creation of multi-agent systems.

Another finding from the study is the consensus among companies that large language models (LLMs) may deliver uniform interfaces and voices. Accenture proposes that by incorporating unique brand elements into machine learning processes, organizations can achieve more personalized and distinct outputs.

To foster AI autonomy in physical environments, Accenture is partnering with Kion Group and chipmaker Nvidia to enhance the capabilities of AI-driven robots further. The report highlights that as robots and humans interact more closely, trust in collaborative efforts increases.

Finally, the research highlighted the development of a new learning loop between AI and humans. The study found a reciprocal relationship where increased human interaction with AI leads to improved learning by the AI, prompting greater human engagement.

To bolster AI proficiency among users, Accenture has partnered with Stanford Online to launch the Generative AI Scholars Program.

Arvin Yason, innovation lead at Accenture Philippines, discussing the capabilties of the company’s newest Client Experience Center in BGC Taguig City

Responding to insights from the Tech Vision 2025, Accenture has inaugurated a new Client Experience Center (CEC) at their Uptown Tower office in Bonifacio Global City.

The space is designed to provide an immersive experience where clients can explore, test, and co-develop technology solutions employing cutting-edge artificial intelligence, cloud, data, and industry platforms.

The CEC features distinct zones that replicate various industry settings, allowing clients to identify and explore opportunities for AI integration to enhance processes and workflows.

Ambe Tierro, country managing director and technology lead of Accenture in the Philippines, stated during the launch of the CEC last May 7 that the facility will showcase the company’s AI and advanced technology capabilities.

“[It] is a space where clients can collaborate and co-innovate with Accenture to design and build solutions that can enable their reinvention for greater productivity and growth,” Tierro said.