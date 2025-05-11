AI-driven real estate platform eyes overseas-based Pinoys

In order to expand the Philippine real estate industry into the global market, Talino Venture Studios has officially launched an AI-powered property technology solution known as Bahai Deals.

The platform targets the estimated 10.2-million Filipinos living abroad, with a notable 9.8% residing in North and South America. Research has indicated that 31% of Filipinos in the United States are considering relocating back to the Philippines, with an annual income averaging $115,509.

In collaboration with Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), Talino Ventures aims to provide these global Filipinos with easy access to local property listings, financing options, and streamlined sales processing.

Bahai Deals offers a user-friendly website featuring actual property photos, comprehensive property details, and even floor plans. To foster trust and transparency, the platform allows users to connect directly with local real estate agents for personalized assistance.

Utilizing agentic AI technology, home buyers can quickly filter listings by telling the AI agent their preferences and budget, in a conversational manner. The platform not only suggests suitable properties but also provides house specs, floor plans, and builder details.

A built-in mortgage calculator enables potential buyers to adjust parameters according to their financial capacity and desired payment terms.

Once users find their ideal property, they are directed to the RCBC Loan Application page, facilitating access to loan pre-approval, application, and processing. This eliminates the traditional barriers associated with homeownership, paving the way for a quicker and more convenient property acquisition process.

Bahai Deals distinguishes itself as a digital platform with a comprehensive marketing ecosystem, ensuring prominent visibility across digital channels, influencer markets, public relations events, and financial platforms.

Initially, the service was launched within the Seafood City app, SFC+, a widely used platform among Filipinos in the United States and Canada.

Winston Damarillo, president and CEO of Talino Ventures, emphasized the company’s mission to empower global Filipinos to invest in real estate in their home country, whether as a fallback option or as a permanent residence.

“For builders, selling through Bahai Deals would cost them way less than other options. For our hardworking global Filipinos, this is where they could find properties with the lowest possible price from the best real estate companies in the country,” he stated.

The introduction event for Bahai Deals, held on May 6, was attended by representatives from various government agencies, including the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO).

Currently, the Bahai Deals platform is available in the United States and Canada, with plans to expand its services to the Philippines in the near future.