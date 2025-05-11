Asus PH intros 3rd PC gaming line targeting beginners

Asus Philippines has introduced its third gaming line, in addition to ROG and TUF, the Asus Gaming Series, which is designed specifically for budget-conscious and beginner gamers.

The series has two initial models – the Asus Gaming X16 and V16. Both laptops are equipped with robust processors, ranging from the Intel Core i5 13th generation to the latest Intel Core 5 Series 2. They also feature upgraded Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 to 50 series graphics cards.

The Asus Gaming X16

To ensure endurance during extended gaming sessions, the laptops are powered by a 63Wh battery, and is supported by Asus’s IceCool Thermal Technology cooling system, which aids in heat management for prolonged use.

The 16-inch Full HD display, coupled with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivers smooth visuals and clarity. Additionally, the Dirac audio technology paired with Asus Audio Booster sound system ensures high-quality audio.

For clearer communication during gameplay or video calls, the laptops come with AI noise cancellation and enhanced 3DNR image noise reduction technology.

The Asus Gaming V16

With a focus on durability, the chassis of both models have an MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, giving them a rugged edge while maintaining portability with an average thickness of just 1.80cm and a weight of 1.95kg.

Users will benefit from the proprietary Asus ErgoSense keyboard and a spacious mousepad, which is 40% larger than previous models, and includes gesture controls.

What makes the Asus Gaming Series particularly appealing is its pricing. With such high-end specifications, the laptops are competitively priced, making them an attractive option.

Prices and availability are given below:

Asus Gaming X16 K3605VC-RP493W

With Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 3050, 8G DDR4 RAM, 512G SSD, P49,995

Released on May 6

Asus Gaming V16 V3607VU-RP076W

With Intel Core 5 210H, RTX 4050, 8G DDR5 RAM, 512G SSD, P59,995

Released on May 6

Asus Gaming V16 V3607VU-RP196W

With Intel Core 5 210H, RTX 4050, 16G DDR5 RAM, 512G SSD, P62,995

Released on May 6

Asus Gaming V16 V3607VM-RP524W

With Intel Core 5 210H, RTX 5060, 16G DDR5 RAM, 512G SSD, P74.995

Released on June

The Asus Gaming Series is now available at Asus and ROG stores, as well as authorized retail partners, with a two-year international warranty, a one-year accidental damage protection plan, and a complimentary three-month PC Game Pass. Purchases made by June 15 will also receive a free mousepad featuring the official game partner of Asus Gaming, Genshin Impact.