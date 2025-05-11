Data center firm says PH needs to boost capacity to handle AI

Data center operator ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines recently held its annual Practical Insights event last May 8, which focused on the evolving digital economy driven by expanding data center capacity, infrastructure enhancements, and AI-powered solutions.

The event brought together industry leaders to discuss the transformative impact of agentic AI on business practices. Speakers highlighted the technology’s retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities, which enable large language models (LLM) to integrate external knowledge sources. This advancement allows AI to process more data and provide anticipatory responses to user prompts.

Carlo Malana, president and CEO of STT GDC Philippines, emphasized the critical need to bolster the country’s data center capacity to promote data sovereignty, enhance security, and improve the national digital economy.

As the demand for extensive data processing grows, the hardware requirements are also evolving. Agentic AI’s increased capability necessitates substantial upgrades to data center infrastructure, including large-capacity servers that run continuously and are fully supported.

STT GDC said it is proactively adapting its facilities to meet the anticipated demands of clients.

The company recently launched a new 6MW data center in Cavite, alongside a 124MW facility in Fairview, Quezon City, ensuring robust infrastructure designed for intensive data processing while minimizing downtime.

To maintain operational resilience, STT GDC has implemented redundancies in its support systems. The facilities are equipped with multiple power sources and utilize renewable energy, addressing the significant environmental impact traditionally associated with data centers.

Furthermore, the new and existing facilities are equipped with a liquid cooling system, enhancing temperature management efficiency and cost-effectiveness.