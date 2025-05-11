Home Credit ties up with KServico for motorcycle financing program

To simplify the process of owning a motorcycle, Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) has teamed up with motorcycle retailer KServico to introduce a new collaborative financing program.

With approval times as quick as one minute, the initiative promises to make it easier for Filipinos to acquire their dream rides.

Launched in 2024, the program initially garnered significant interest through KServico’s affiliate company, Emcor Inc., receiving positive feedback from 160 Emcor stores across the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

The partnership was officially announced during an event at KServico’s Cubao branch on May 8, where HCPH unveiled plans to extend the motorcycle financing program to its 180 stores located throughout Metro Manila and Luzon.

The financing options include flexible installment plans of up to 36 months, accessible via the Home Credit app. Applicants can submit their requests from home or in-person at any KServico branch. The process requires just a single government-issued valid ID, and most approvals are granted in a minute or less.

To further support potential customers, Home Credit sales representatives will be present at all KServico branches, assisting with application setup as needed.

The partnership encompasses motorcycles, three-wheelers, and e-bikes from brands such as Honda, Kawasaki, Kymco, Suzuki, and Yamaha.

Sheila Paul, chief marketing officer of HCPH, said the collaboration will make it more accessible for Filipinos to own their dream motorcycles.

“With our installment deals, minimal requirements, and quick approval process, we’re enabling more Filipinos to experience the thrill of new rides and the new possibilities that come with them,” Paul said.