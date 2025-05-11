Semicon firm Xinyx links with Colegio De Muntinlupa to develop IC professionals

Integrated circuit (IC) design house Xinyx Design has announced a collaboration with Colegio De Muntinlupa (CDM) to launch Labs by Xinyx, which is reputedly the first flexible learning platform focused exclusively on IC design and microelectronics.

The initiative aims to address the growing semiconductor talent gap within the industry, and as a solution to the country’s goal of prioritizing the development of the semiconductor and electronics sector, according to Xinyx Design president Charade Avondo.

Avondo identified Muntinlupa as the ideal location for this venture, highlighting its concentration of 13 microelectronics companies that foster collaboration between industry and academia.

The fact that CDM president Teresita Fortuna is a former regional director of the Department of Science and Technology – National Capital Region (DOST-NCR) and the school’s college of engineering foundation has a hands-on training approach, complemented by industry-grade microelectronics laboratories, were key factors in Xinyx’s decision.

The Labs by Xinyx program is designed to equip students, starting from the senior high school level up to professionals, with the necessary skills to succeed in the IC design industry.

Tailored to meet emerging industry needs, the program aims to enhance employability and strengthen the Philippines’ presence in the global semiconductor market.

The initiative features hands-on learning experiences, expert mentorship, and a curriculum that adheres to global standards.

The Senior High Bootcamp offering is a 5-day module aimed at students in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) track.

Participants will have the opportunity to work with open-source tools, tour semiconductor facilities, and earn a certification upon completion.

Additionally, Labs by Xinyx offers courses as a supplementary resource for students pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degrees in electronics engineering, offering IC layout courses with different modules, each spanning five days.

The courses will combine in-person and video lectures, along with downloadable resources, making them accessible to both college students and working professionals.

“Filipino engineers are already trusted leaders in R&D teams abroad. It’s time we bring that level of innovation home,” Avondo stated, emphasizing the potential of the future engineers and local workforce to contribute significantly to the industry.