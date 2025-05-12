DICT says its pressure on Meta led to faster takedowns of election fake news

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said in a statement on Monday, May 12, that Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — has dramatically accelerated its takedown of election-related disinformation, with some removals occurring within an hour.

The Cybercrime Investigation Office of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), DICT’s attached agency, confirmed the social media company’s actions.

The DICT, however, did not identify the alleged fake news that were taken down by Meta. The agency earlier asked the US firm to act more swiftly against online disinformation, fake accounts, and coordinated inauthentic behavior.

DICT secretary Henry R. Aguda commended Meta’s quick response but also called for its sustained vigilance even after the May 12, 2025 polls.

“We appreciate Meta’s swift response. But this urgency must continue beyond the elections. The DICT and CICC will keep monitoring Meta’s efforts and expect the same proactive approach against all forms of harmful and misleading content,” Aguda said.

The ICT chief also urged Meta and other social media platforms to join government efforts in stamping out other forms of malicious and harmful content online.

“Disinformation is a long-term threat. We call on Meta and all social media platforms to take part in our digital bayanihan and help protect the integrity of our online spaces — so that the Internet stays filled with good vibes,” Aguda added.

Last May 2, 2025, Aguda, assistant secretary Renato Paraiso, and CICC director Rojun V. Hosillos met with Genixon David, Meta’s representative for regional engagement, to strengthen existing enforcement mechanisms and improving response timelines.