AMD releases EPYC 4005 Series for AI-ready businesses

From its headquarters in Santa Clara, California, AMD released on Tuesday, May 13, the latest processor in its EPYC 4000 line-up — the EPYC 4005 Series.

The American semiconductor company said this processor is designed to support increasingly common AI workloads.

Additionally — like all EPYC 4000 CPUs — the EPYC 4005 Series aims to meet the varied performance and efficiency needs of growing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and hosted IT service providers at a competitive price.

“Growing businesses and dedicated hosters often face significant constraints around budget, complexity, and deployment timelines,” said AMD Enterprise and HPC Business Group’s corporate vice president Derek Dicker.

“With the latest AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs, we are delivering the right balance of performance, simplicity, and affordability, giving our customers and system partners the ability to deploy enterprise-class solutions that solve everyday business challenges,” Dicker asserted.

AI-ready refresh

Dicker emphasized that while the EPYC 4005 Series is a refresh of its predecessor, the EPYC 4004 series, this new processor has been updated to efficiently support both AI specific applications and “AI-enhanced workloads”.

AMD defines “AI-enhanced workloads” as standard business applications that are already running AI in the background. One example of which is Microsoft office and its AI assistant, Copilot.

The EPYC 4005 chip boosts performance and efficiency by utilizing the AMD “Zen 5” x86 core microarchitecture that can accommodate up to 16 cores. It is the first series in the EPYC line-up to incorporate “Zen 5”.

It also leverages a 512 data path to support AVX-512, which enhances performance for demanding workloads such as AI.

On top of these features, AMD also upgraded this processor’s memory speed. Compared to the EPYC 4004, which only supports 5200 MHz, the EPYC supports 5600 MHz with Error-Correcting-Code (ECC) support for faster memory.

The EPYC 4005 Series maintained the same proven and widely deployed AM5 socket used for the EPYC 4004 Series and similar to its predecessor, the EPYC 4005 Series can adapt to a broad set of enterprise-class form factors like servers, blades and towers.

AMD demonstrated the EPYC 4005 Series’ enhanced performance by comparing the processor to competitors through the Phoronix test suite.

AMD revealed that the EPYC 4005 16-core model, the EPYC 4565P, outperforms the top-of-stack 6th generation Intel Xeon 6300P by 1.83 times, measuring by the geometric mean of the testing results.

The company recorded that even the lower core count EPYC 4005 model, the 6-core EPYC 4245P, bests the performance Intel’s top-of-stack Xeon 6300.

AMD added that many of their enterprise partners and customers had been looking forward to the launch of their EPYC 4005 Series.

Senthil Reddy, executive director of Product Management for Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo, commented: “With AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, Lenovo is providing tailored solutions that prepare small businesses for the AI era.”

“Together, we’re enabling cost-effective, reliable systems that provide enterprise-class features for growing businesses,” Reddy stated.

Other than Lenovo, other companies supporting the EPYC release include Supermicro, Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, MSI, New Egg, OVHcloud, and Tyan.