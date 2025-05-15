BPI set to unveil revamped website, mobile app for stock trading

BPI Securities, the stock brokerage subsidiary of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), has officially launched the upgraded BPI Trade website and a new mobile app designed to cater to both seasoned and beginner traders.

The revamped platform, which debuts on May 28, aims to promote trading and improve financial inclusion among Filipinos.

Since its inception in 2000, BPI Trade has navigated various milestones in the global market. The recent updates were made in response to user feedbacks, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhance user experience.

The new BPI Trade website features customizable layouts and a real-time quote screen that allows users to monitor multiple stocks simultaneously. Additionally, users can filter targeted stocks and sort them by various categories.

For experienced traders, the platform offers real-time charting for technical analysis along with access to expert research reports from BPI Securities’ team, providing insights into stock valuations and company forecasts.

Casual traders will benefit from automatic summaries of their holdings generated at midday and market close, making it easier for them to stay updated without constant monitoring throughout the day.

The mobile app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and designed with a focus on security and user-friendliness, similar to the website. Users can access market research, create customizable watchlists, view stock information, check portfolio summaries, and easily execute withdrawals.

Designed with an intuitive interface, the app is ideal for beginners and requires only a BPI Online Account and valid ID for account creation, which can be fully completed online. There is no minimum initial investment required to encourage more Filipinos to explore the benefits of equity investing.

To further support its trading platform, BPI Trade is also offering stock trading webinars, market outlook events, and advisory services aimed at promoting financial literacy among interested individuals.

The company has plans to introduce additional features such as eDeposit, conditional orders, and mutual fund options within the year to enhance the trading experience even further.

With their user base currently exceeding 100,000, BPI Trade has set a target to reach 300,000 users by the end of the year through these improvements and the new app.

The upgrades to the BPI Trade are set to be introduced to clients on May 28 at Space at One Ayala. BPI Securities also has several events slated for the rest for the year, featuring technical analysis sessions, market reviews, and more webinars to engage the trading community.

Mark Race, president and CEO of BPI Securities, stated: “With a simplified account opening process, zero minimum funding, and enhanced platform tools, we are making investing more intuitive and accessible — meeting you wherever you are in your stock trading journey.”

Currently, the online account opening facility is available to existing BPI clients and select users, with plans for broader accessibility in the months ahead. Integration of the account opening facility into the BPI Trade mobile app is also expected soon, further streamlining the user experience.