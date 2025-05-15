PH medical startup wins gold award in Geneva

A medical startup backed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) captured the top prize at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva (IEIG) held from April 09 to 13, 2025.

SeeYouDoc, a startup founder by Filipino inventor Noel Gary Del Castillo, received the gold award for his solution dubbed “A System and Method for Managing Healthcare Services and Networks”.

The solution revolutionizes healthcare access by integrating telemedicine, scheduling, e-prescriptions, and payments, connecting patients and providers seamlessly for enhanced healthcare management.

Del Castillo has combined his expertise and skills in programming with his vision for making healthcare accessible to create a comprehensive, cloud-based system that connects patients, doctors, and healthcare facilities.

Del Castillo’s startup aims to tackle crucial healthcare challenges in the Philippines, where approximately 50% of people lack timely access to primary healthcare services, and healthcare distribution is uneven.

Through integrating telemedicine, Electronic Medical Record (EMR), and secure digital payments, SeeYouDoc addresses these issues, alongside the inefficiencies of the paper-based workflows and security risk, which were further compounded by high out-of-pocket costs.

The platform utilizes a cloud-based architecture which ensures reliability and data protection.

“My passion lies in creating solutions that have a tangible impact on society,” says Del Castillo. “SeeYouDoc addresses the critical and crucial challenges of limited healthcare access, inefficiencies of workflows, and security risks by providing a fully integrated digital ecosystem.”

SeeYouDoc has demonstrated its impact across the Philippines, enhancing hospital referrals, integrating telemedicine in clinics, expanding rural healthcare access through local government unit (LGU) partnerships, and onboarding over 40,000 users and 134 doctors, proving its effectiveness and scalability.

With these successful deployments, SeeYouDoc is seeking to further enhance digital healthcare accessibility, strengthen provider workflows, and revolutionize patient management in both urban and underserved communities.

Del Castillo’s vision extends beyond the Philippines. He aims to extend SeeYouDoc to neighboring Southeast Asian countries and partner with international healthcare providers and systems.

“We are seeking strategic partners, investors, and distributors to help us realize our global vision,” says Del Castillo.

“Thanks to DOST-Technology Application and Promotion Institute, participating in the 50th IEIG provides us with a venue to collaborate, get investors, and expand our reach. SeeYouDoc represents the potential of Filipino innovation to make a meaningful contribution and difference to the world, starting here in the Philippines and expanding outwards, making the promise of digital doctor visits a reality for communities everywhere.” — Mirielle Vacal (DOST-TAPI)