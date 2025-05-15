This Xavier University grad is the first from his tribe to become an engineer

From the remote mountains of Bukidnon, where opportunities are as scarce as dreams abound, Jession Diwangan of the Umajamnon community defied limitations with his own powerful vision.

Through the PhilDev Science and Engineering Scholarship (PSES) program offered by the Philippine Development S&T Foundation Inc. (PhilDev), Jession was able to attend Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan, where he became the first engineering graduate from his tribe, earning cum laude honors.

The grants available through the PSES support students from partner universities across the Philippines, providing financial assistance, mentorship, and learning events to help them excel academically and professionally.

PhilDev also offers the SHE++ Empowerment Program for Women in Tech, in partnership with Wells Fargo Philippines, which aims to bridge skills and opportunities gaps for female university students in technology-based courses.

PhilDev is a nonprofit organization that operates at the intersection of education, innovation, and entrepreneurship dedicated to fostering long-term economic growth and development in the Philippines through science and technology.

Inspired by the life and work of Dado Banatao, a Filipino-American tech entrepreneur, PhilDev focuses on creating an ecosystem that supports education, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields. PhilDev aspires to drive sustainable social and economic growth by empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Today, Jession is a thriving test engineer at Analog Devices, and he understands the transformative power of support. He is now paying it forward, nominating PhilDev’s PSES program for a grant to open doors for future STEM scholars, just as others once did for him.

“Every step is a tribute to my roots and the belief of those who invested in me,” Jession affirms. “My life proves that support turns dreams into reality.”

Bridging gaps

Since 2011, PhilDev has been working across several interconnected areas to achieve its mission, namely, education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The education rubric, which recognizes that a strong foundation in STEM is crucial, provides scholarships and learning opportunities for talented but financially constrained Filipino students pursuing degrees in STEM.

Jession’s story highlights a crucial point: Filipino talent in STEM is abundant but often underrepresented. In the Philippines, only 21% of STEM students graduate. In the United States, Filipinos make up just 1.2% of the STEM workforce despite their significant population. This gap stifles innovation and limits the potential of countless young people.

“PhilDev exists to bridge this gap, champion stories like Jession’s, and empower Filipinos to lead and innovate in STEM worldwide,” says Paco Sandejas, PhilDev Board of Trustees chairman. “Jession’s journey is a testament to PhilDev’s impact.”

PhilDev has supported hundreds of scholars in STEM fields since its inception, helping them access quality education and mentorship. The SHE++ program specifically addresses gender gaps in the technology sector, empowering female students with the skills and opportunities to succeed.

Investing in human capital

Complementing this academic support is the Mentoring and Uplifting Leaders & Aspiring Trailblazers (MULAT) Program, a testament to the power of human connection and guidance. This volunteer-driven initiative acts as a compass for young scholars, pairing them with professionals from diverse fields.

These aren’t just formal meetings; they are dynamic exchanges where leadership qualities are honed, communication skills are polished, and personal well-being is nurtured.

Through these conversations, the scholars gain not only career advice but also the soft skills essential for navigating the complexities of the professional world, transforming them into well-rounded individuals ready to lead with confidence and empathy.

Recognizing that innovation stems from a distinct mindset, PhilDev champions the integration of entrepreneurial thinking into the very fabric of education through its Technopreneurship Education and Training (TechED) program. TechED focuses on empowering the educators themselves, equipping faculty with the tools and methodologies to embed technopreneurship within their curriculums.

The vision is clear: to cultivate a generation of Filipinos who aren’t just problem identifiers but active problem solvers and builders. By fostering an entrepreneurial mindset early on, TechED aims to unleash a wave of future leaders ready to tackle the nation’s challenges with innovative solutions.

The PhilDev scholars

For young individuals with innovative ideas and the ambition to create, the Young Banatao Learning Lab (YBLL) offers a rich environment for development. This dynamic program cultivates technopreneurial skills in STEM students through interactive workshops, expert mentoring, and practical project work.

It empowers young minds to collaborate, identify key community problems, and develop technological solutions. YBLL supports the full entrepreneurial cycle, from identifying a need to scaling a tech solution into a successful business.

Inspiring exemplars

Ivan Nara is a shining example of how PhilDev’s support for young Filipino talents can lead to groundbreaking innovation with real-world impact. A PSES alumnus scholar and Magna Cum Laude graduate in Industrial Engineering from Xavier University–Ateneo de Cagayan and now pursuing his Master’s in Electrical Engineering at the University of the Philippines–Diliman, Ivan’s academic achievements are matched by his passion for solving urgent social challenges.

Together with fellow PhilDev alumni Kenneth Postrero and Leo Villalba, he co-founded Kool Gear, a patented wearable cooling technology designed to address heat stress — a growing concern in the Philippines due to climate change. Kool Gear is more than a mere invention: It shows how purpose-driven engineering, shaped by leadership, collaboration, and a commitment to community, can offer both local and global relevance.

Leading the way

PhilDev understands that a robust ecosystem is crucial for sustained innovation. Through the Technopreneurship Center Empowerment for Universities in the Philippines (TechUP) program, they are empowering higher education institutions to become hubs of entrepreneurial activity.

TechUP provides partner universities with the training, resources, and mentorship needed to build their capacity to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship from within.

This means strengthening their ability to support both students and faculty in their startup journeys, guiding them from the initial spark of an idea all the way to successful execution. By empowering universities, PhilDev is laying the foundation for a nationwide network of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Through these interconnected programs, PhilDev is not just addressing immediate needs; they are strategically investing in the long-term future of the Philippines. They are planting seeds of knowledge, nurturing the growth of talent, and cultivating an environment where Filipino ingenuity can flourish, ultimately leading to a more prosperous and innovative nation.

The stories unfolding within these programs are not just about individual success; they are chapters in the larger narrative of a nation empowered by its own people.